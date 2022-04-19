Indiana State Police Release Disturbing New Information in Case of Child’s Body Found Saturday

Sergeant Carey Huls with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg provided an update Tuesday on the young boy's body that was discovered in a rural area of Washington County on Saturday evening, revealing the results of the autopsy, along with a disturbing new detail in the case.

Child's Body Was Discovered in a Suitcase

In a post on their Facebook page Tuesday evening, State Police revealed the boy's body was found inside the suitcase pictured above they describe as a "hard case suitcase...[with] a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back." The department placed a tape measure next to the suitcase showing a height of approximately 29" from the bottom wheels to the top of the case, not including the handle.

Indiana State Police - Sellersburg via Facebook Indiana State Police - Sellersburg via Facebook loading...

The post also announced an autopsy was performed on the boy's body earlier in the day on Tuesday however, "no information as to the cause of death was determined." A toxicology scan was ordered, but according to CBS affiliate, WLKY-TV in Louisville, the results could take three to six weeks.

Dedicated Tip Line Created

Police say since initially asking the public for any information that could help identify the young boy they've received "200 calls from the public," and that "none of those calls have led to the identification of the deceased child." They went on to say many of the calls referenced missing children police already have on file. The body found Saturday does not meet the description of any of those children.

Investigators have created a toll-free tip line dedicated only to this case. If you have any information you think may help the police learn the identity of the boy, call 1-888-437-6432.

You can see more from Sgt. Huls press conference in the video below.

[Source: Indiana State Police - Sellersburg on Facebook / WLKY / WLKY on YouTube]