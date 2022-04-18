Warrick County CASA Hosting Kid’s Day Fundraiser in Boonville May 7th

Sometimes it can be tough finding something to do on the weekend that everyone in the family will enjoy. Having younger kids can make that search even more difficult. Sure, you can go to the playground at your local park, and we have several great playgrounds and parks around the Tri-State, but you can only slide down the same slide, climb on the same monkey bars, and swing on the same swings so many times before even the kids get bored with it. Fortunately, as spring and summer begin to make their way into the Tri-State, more and more organizations are scheduling family-friendly events everyone can enjoy. That list includes Warrick County CASA, which invites you to join them for their Kid's Day fundraising event in early May.

What Does CASA Stand For?

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. They are a national organization with branches all across the country that pairs adult volunteers with children who find themselves in terrible living situations where they are neglected and/or abused with no one to stick up for them. Advocates fill that role by serving as their voice in the court system. Since its inception back in 1977, the program has grown to "more than 75,000 advocates serving in 951 state and local programs."

Warrick County CASA Kid's Day Information

The event will take place on Saturday, May 7th is open to the public and will take place at Funxion Events at 112 E. Main St. in Boonville from 1:00 until 4:00 PM. The afternoon will feature something for everyone including:

Games

Carriage rides

Inflatables

Balloon animals

A silent auction

Refreshments

Pizza

Hawaiian Ice

Popcorn

Warrick County CASA Warrick County CASA loading...

Wristbands will be required for all activities and will be available on-site for $5 each. The first 200 kids to purchase a wristband at the event for unlimited activities will also get free pizza compliments of Pizza Chef.

For more on Kid's Day, or to learn more about the mission of Warrick County CASA, visit their Facebook page and their website.

[Source: Warrick County CASA on Facebook]

