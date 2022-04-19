Why You Shouldn’t Mow Your Lawn Until June In Indiana

Have you had the chance to mow your lawn for the first time this spring? If not, you might as well hold off until June.

My lawn is embarrassing right now. I have never had the grass this high. It seems like every day I am off work, it's rainy or the lawn is still too wet to mow. Like many, I take pride in my lawn and try my best to keep it looking nice. However, if you drove by my house right now, you might think otherwise. That being said, I think I might have found the perfect excuse aside from the actual reason why it hasn't been mowed. I'm helping the environment!

Unkempt Property of Foreclosed Working Class Ranch Style Home Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

No Mow May

We all have heard of No Shave November. That's where men let their beards grow out throughout the month of November for cancer awareness. Now, you can participate in No Mow May. The concept is similar. This is where you don't mow your yard throughout the month of May. By doing so, you will be helping the environment...more specifically, pollinators.

Black and Yellow Bumble Bee collecting Pollen on a flower. Macro distance with high clarity on the insect. GillTeeShots loading...

According to Bee City USA, by mowing your lawn less, you are creating more habitat and increasing the amount of wildlife including bees and other pollinators. As you know, bees have seen a drastic decrease in population which has caused much concern over the past couple of years. So, one way you can help is by reducing how often you mow your yard. As their website says:

No Mow May is a conservation initiative first popularized by Plantlife, an organization based in the United Kingdom, but which is gaining traction across North America. The goal of No Mow May is to allow grass to grow unmown for the month of May, creating habitat and forage for early season pollinators. This is particularly important in urban areas where floral resources are often limited.

What About City Regulations?

As you know, local ordinances are in place for how tall your grass can be. It's important to know that in your area before participating. Bee City USA also offers up a few tips for "keeping local officials, and your neighbors happy." It's entirely possible that you could reach out to your city officials and tell them why you are growing your grass out in May and they could be all for it, providing you can give them some kind of fact-based evidence, which can be found at Bee City USA.

