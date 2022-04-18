A couple of weeks ago my husband surprised me with an actual Pink Power Ranger helmet for my birthday. Yes, I am aware of my age, and perhaps there were a million other practical gifts that he could've gotten for me. But if you really know me, you know exactly how excited I was to get it.

Where will you ever wear a Pink Ranger Helmet?

To any Rita Repulsas out there thinking that this is just a display item (Which I'm totally ok with) I just so happen to have the perfect event to wear it to, and SURPRISE - It's today!

This is my homemade costume from way back in the 90s.

JDF stopped in Evansville, IN March 2021

JASON DAVID FRANK Monday, April 18, 2022 Secret Headquarters Starting at 4PM until the last person leaves! When we say JDF cares about his friends around the world…that would be an understatement. He never rushes anyone through a line and answers all those questions you had stored away! Don’t be shy! There has never been another entertainment personality like JDF. He is still “just a guy” who puts smiles on faces more than any celebrity guest we’ve ever seen anywhere.

Watch This Video To Avoid Any Confusion Today (4/18/22)

Important Information You Need to Know BEFORE You Go

There are a few guidelines you will need to follow, so you will have your chance to meet Jason David Frank.

You must sign up for the EVENT on the SECRET HEADQUARTERS FaceBook Page.

Sign up in the DISCUSSION part of the EVENT.

The event is free

There is a charge for Photos and Autographs with Jason David Frank.

The cost is $60 per Autographed item and that includes a free photo

Secret Headquarters 4225 N. 1st AVE Evansville, IN 47710

From vintage toys, video games & comics, to a FULL retro 80's video arcade, SECRET HEADQUARTERS is one of Evansville's destinations. New and vintage comics, toys and video games! Recently added vinyl record store! Full arcade with vintage games and console gaming.

No Big Deal But...

JDF Does have his own spot near our Marvel room. I suppose I'll need to move some stuff around.

