Kentucky Parents Gain Popularity on Social Media for Hilarious Lunchbox Jokes -SEE PHOTOS

Two Kentucky parents are gaining popularity for the super fun and hilarious way they pack their daughter's lunch each day and we want them to pack our lunch too.

DID YOU PACK YOUR LUNCH AS A KID?

Angel here and when I was a kid my mom would pack my lunch. I always looked forward to the lunches she packed because she would always sneak a special snack or a little note on a napkin to let me know she loved me. I moved around 13 times before high school so this would always brighten my day especially when I was going to a new school. Now, I do the very same thing for my daughter, Charlotte, who is in Kindergarten. She's a bit of a picky eater so we let her pack her lunch when she doesn't like what's on the school menu. I started out taking a sharpie and writing on her sandwich baggie and now she expects it every time she takes her lunch. Her daddy tried it one time and she said "Dad that's not how mom does it" LOL whoops. You always wonder if you're the only parent that does certain things am I right?

MEET THE SKAGGS FAMILY

Ian and Kelsey Clark may be the coolest parents ever. They have been married for four years. Ian is a fire fighter for Owensboro Fire Department and Kelsey is a detective for the Daviess County Sheriff's office. This all began when Ian's daughter, Presley Kay, and Kelsey's step-daughter started Kindergarten.

They didn't really think she cared all that much and then when school picked back up after COVID Presley asked why they weren't putting notes in her lunchbox anymore. So, they decided to have a little fun with it!

A FUN WAY TO ENCOURAGE READING & LAUGHS

Kelsey says she decided to switch it up and instead of doing notes she started doodling animals and when she had exhausted all the drawing skills she upped her game even more with comedy and added jokes;

This got presley to WANT to read outside of MAKING her read… the doodles helped her stay interested in it. I would post them on Instagram, in my story, and even my Instagram followers started saying, “I live for Presley's joke of the day!”

This is one of the first jokes I saw posted and it's genius.

I mean I would laugh at these and I'm not even a kid. Well, kind of not LOL!

I'm using some of these jokes next time my kids want to have a joke-telling session.

I mean can you imagine the laughs around the lunch table?

Who even knew fish had money?

I'm laughing right now reading them and wanting Kelsey to pack my lunch.

Such an awesome and fun way to make lunch special.

These jokes are smoking HOT!

How sweet is the little side note?!

They have even thrown in riddles. This is the best thing ever.

HELPING PRESLEY GET OUT OF HER COMFORT ZONE

Kelsey told me that Presley was nervous about performing at the school talent show so they helped her out;

We had her own “comedy show” where she read all of the jokes she kept from the lunches. She performed for close family and friends.

I'm just saying these two should win the best parents of the year award. Now you have to see their April Fool's Joke;

Yep, they wrapped all her food up like presents for Christmas.

