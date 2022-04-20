Tennessee is Home to the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference

There's no doubt that North America's most prolific cryptid is Bigfoot, or some like to call them sasquatch. There are some people who take their fascination up a notch and even go on Big Foot hunts, where they actively seek to find proof of Bigfoot.

If you're someone who enjoys learning more about Bigfoot and always keep an eye out for him in the woods, then I've got the conference for you!

The Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference

Every year, Gatlinburg plays host to a conference for Bigfoot enthusiasts called the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference. If you're a fan of sasquatch, good news! The conference is back for 2022 and will take place on July 23, from 8A-4P.

What happens at the annual Bigfoot Conference?

While at the conference you'll get to hear from all kinds of guest speakers, and hear personal stories from people who have had Big Foot encounters. Their headlining speaker for 2022 was announced, and it's Dr. Jeff Meldrum, who is a Cryptozoologist, anthropologist, and author.

Along with Dr. Jeff Meldrum the guest speakers also include:

Dr. Mireya Mayor-Star of Travel Channel's Expedition Bigfoot



Russell Acord from Travel Channel's Expedition Bigfoot



Ronny LeBlank from Travel Channel's Expedition Bigfoot



Stacy Brown Jr. Winner of Spike TV's $10m Bigfoot Bounty



All of these speakers are researchers and Bigfoot experts in their own right

And if you've ever had a Bigfoot encounter, they want to hear your story live at the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference! You can share your encounter story here. If selected you'll get to recount your experience to a conference full of Bigfoot enthusiasts like yourself.

Tickets for the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference are on sale now, and you can get them here. Be sure to follow on the conference's event page so you don't miss out on any announcements about the upcoming conference.

