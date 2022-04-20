Extreme Food Allergy Possible Following Tick Bite Found In Indiana

There's a potentially deadly allergy that starts with a tick bite from a tick that is found in Indiana.

Tick season is upon us in Indiana. We all know the drill when it comes to ticks and how to protect ourselves from these dreaded insects. However, it never fails no matter how many precautions you take, you'll still find yourself bitten by a tick. As you know, there are a variety tick-borne diseases, the most common of which is Lyme Disease. Now, there's another reason to fear tick bites in Indiana.

Potentially Deadly Food Allergy Caused By Ticks

Lone star or seed tick on finger BackyardProduction loading...

The lone star tick, which is found in Indiana, has been known to carry Alpha-gal. This is a sugar molecule found in meat (pork, beef, rabbit, lamb, venison, etc.) and products made from mammals (including gelatin, cow’s milk, and milk products), according to the CDC. Ticks can pick up Alpha-gal from a previous mammal that they have bitten and can transfer the sugar to humans through its saliva when it bites or feeds. Thus causing a serious and potentially deadly condition known as Alpha-gal syndrome.

According to the CDC,

Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) (also called alpha-gal allergy, red meat allergy, or tick bite meat allergy) is a serious, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. AGS is not caused by an infection. AGS symptoms occur after people eat red meat or are exposed to other products containing alpha-gal.

Alpha-gal Syndrome Symptoms

The transfer can take hours or up to a day from tick to human. Allergic reactions caused by Alpha-gal Syndrome can range from mild to severe or even life-threatening. Symptoms vary from person to person, but here are a few of the most common symptoms, according to the CDC:

Hives or itchy rash

Nausea or vomiting

Heartburn or indigestion

Diarrhea

Cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing

Drop in blood pressure

Swelling of the lips, throat, tongue, or eye lids

Dizziness or faintness

Severe stomach pain

When it comes to the allergic reaction from Alpha-gal Syndrome, it can take up to eight hours for people to see symptoms after eating meat. New York Post reports that's why most people can't identify what caused the reaction. They also share the story of a woman who contracted Alpha-gal Syndrome from a lone star tick bite.

There is no cure for Alpha-gal syndrome currently. You can learn more about this deadly meat allergy caused by the lone star tick, and how to prevent, diagnose, and prevent it by clicking here.

