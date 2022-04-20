Here&#8217;s Why Kentucky Ranks 8th Worst When it Comes to Filling Jobs

Here’s Why Kentucky Ranks 8th Worst When it Comes to Filling Jobs

Many area businesses have been reporting difficulty filling jobs over the last couple of years. So, it's no surprise that in a new study of best and worst states for filling jobs from WalletHub, Kentucky ranks at the bottom.

If you drive around town, you see "Now Hiring" signs all over. It may be why your favorite restaurant closed early. It could be the reason why your favorite shop closed permanently. The struggle to find employees is real and affects all of us in one way or another. I have friends that own and manage businesses, and I listen to their hiring issues firsthand. I have my own opinion on why I think there's such a big labor shortage. I'm sure you do as well. It wasn't a huge surprise that Kentucky ranks 8th worst in filling jobs in the country. So, if you're looking for a job or want to make a job change there are plenty to choose from.

WalletHub Hiring Study

In a recent study from the personal-finance website WalletHub.com, while Kansas and the District of Columbia have the least job openings, Kentucky sits at the bottom in most categories.

In order to see where employers are struggling the most in hiring, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the last 12 months.

"Employees may be leaving their employers at a higher rate than before the pandemic because they are in search of a job – and, in general, a life – that better aligns with their values and priorities."Dorothea Roumpi, Assistant Professor of Human Resource Management, School of Labor and Employment Relations at Pennsylvania State University shared

As to why employers have difficulties in filing employment positions, Daniel E. Goldberg
Ed.D. the Assistant Professor of Instruction, Academic Director of the Business Management BBA Program, Department of Management, Fox School of Business at Temple University shared, "The pandemic has created a work-life balanced lifestyle that was not as prevalent before Covid. When working remotely became ubiquitous, people began to realize that they could be with their family and friends during the day if they finished their work. They could take breaks and see their children and other loved ones. I believe it will begin to resolve itself gradually. I think we will see these issues become minimized by the end of 2023."

Kentucky Hiring Struggle Stats

• Job openings rate during the latest month: 7.20%

• Job openings rate in the past 12 months: 7.55%

• Overall rank: 8th biggest hiring struggle in the country

Sources: Data used to create this ranking were obtained from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Job losses were felt by so many during the pandemic, and many haven't come back to the workforce. There are amazing manufacturing jobs available right now, and many are hiring at a higher pay rate than ever. The job market is certainly interesting right now, and there's much "work" to be done, especially in Kentucky. How does it look in your state?

State By State Breakdown

Source: WalletHub

Employment Opportunities with the City of Owensboro

Owensboro is looking for talented individuals who are passionate about finding a job. Have you always dreamt of being a police officer or a fireman? Well, get your resume ready to find the perfect job of your dreams. There are many positions available so here's your chance to make a difference in the community.

Which of these positions suits you best? Take a look at pay offered, benefits, qualifications required, job descriptions, and more by clicking on each job title listed below.

