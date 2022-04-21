Do you love to ride motorcycles? Matthews Table Church here in Owensboro is hosting the first-ever Poker Run to benefit a brand-new women & children's homeless shelter.

WHAT IS A POKER RUN?

Angel here and I had no idea what a poker run was until I googled it LOL.

According to Wikipedia;

A poker run is an organized event in which participants, usually using motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, boats, snowmobiles, horses, on foot or other means of transportation, must visit five to seven checkpoints, drawing a playing card at each one. The object is to have the best poker hand at the end of the run. Having the best hand and winning is purely a matter of chance. The event has a time limit, however the individual participants are not timed.

WHO IS MATTHEWS TABLE CHURCH & THE SHOW LOVE TEAM?

Matthews Table Church is a group of believers in the City of Owensboro located at the Former Buena Vista Baptist Church. The church was recently gifted to the congregation of Matthews Table from Buena Vista (you can read the story right here.) The church body is about 400 people in size on Sundays and its mission is simple;

A church in the heart of the city, with a heart for the city, committed to looking like Heaven, loving like Heaven, and living like Heaven.

One of the things they do well is outreach in our community. They formed a group called the #SHOWLOVE team that goes out and works to help others. They are constantly working to show others the love of Christ.

Our family attends church at Matthews Table and when they found out about us opening My Sister's Keeper a new women and children's homeless shelter they immediately wanted to help.

MY SISTER'S KEEPER BENEFIT POKER RUN

The poker run will take place on Saturday, April 30 and sign-in starts at 9:00 a.m. with kickstands up at 10:00 a.m. The cost is $10 per single rider and $15 for doubles. The ride will start in the heart of Owensboro at Matthew's Table and it will cover both East and West county before returning back to Matthew's Table. They will also have concessions available after the ride. On the menu are Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Hot Dogs, and Hamburgers all extra donations are welcome and 100% of the proceeds will go back to the shelter. They will also be hosting a bake sale that morning for donations. There will be a trophy for the best poker hand and one for the worst poker hand.

MORE INFORMATION ON MY SISTER'S KEEPER

My Sister’s Keeper Emergency Shelter's mission is to improve the lives of women and children of all ages experiencing homelessness by providing emergency shelter, basic temporary needs, safety, support, education, tools, and resources that empower them to improve the quality of their lives, help to equip them with the skills to achieve self-sufficiency and build safe, secure lives.

We are located at 2820 W. 4th Street here in Owensboro.

The plans are to be open in the late Fall of 2022. We are currently raising funds to cover the remodel of the building.

If you would like more information about the My Sister's Keeper you can like our Facebook page or call Angel at 270-231-5686 to donate to the mission.

If you are unable to make it to the Poker Run feel free to donate to our Venmo and it is tax deductible.

