We’re Honoring Everyday Heroes for National High Five Day

It's National High Five Day, so we teamed up with Jiffy Lube to celebrate those unsung heroes in your life. Meet Sami Powers, Warren Young, Sonya Foreman, and Dakota Hodskins.

Last week we asked you who is your hero? Is it a grocery store clerk that goes the extra mile, a teacher who always has a smile, a farmer who puts food on the table, or a grandma who never lets you down? If a hero has touched your life in a special way we wanted to honor them with a special High Five.

As you know, a hero can be anyone. That's why here at WBKR, we've teamed up with Jiffy Lube to honor the special heroes in your lives with a Virtual High Five. The kind, courageous, thoughtful, dependable, caring, and remarkable people in our area.

Sonya Foreman

Misty Foreman nominated her sister as her unsung hero. Here's what she shared about Sonya, "She is the best sister in the world, but we share more than that though. She's always there for me no matter what. She is a person everyone gravitates to and is my hero. I strive to be more like her." She sounds special indeed!

Warren Young

Lori Vinnedge nominated Warren Young. She shared why he's her hero, "He is an awesome family man. A very hard worker. He is always there to lend a helping hand no matter what's needed. He and his son mow our yard and never charges a thing. He has a kind caring heart and definitely deserves some recognition." Lori, we couldn't agree more.

Sami Powers

Shawnie Noffsinger nominated Sami Powers and had this to share, "She works at Circle S in Tell City, Main Street Store 10. She always greets you either with a smile, or a funny line that would make you smile. She covers people's shifts at a drop of a hat if needed. Just wanted to tell her that she deserves a High 5." Next time I'm in the Tell City area, I'll stop by and give your hero a real High Five and the recognition that she deserves!

Dakota Hodskins

Dakota is my hero too! He's a fighter in every sense of the word, and I couldn't agree with his mother more. Rebecca Hodskins shares his journey and why he deserves recognition, "Dakota "Koty" is not only my 22-year-old son but also my Hometown Hero. At 22, many young men are attending college or in the workforce. However, my son is battling Chronic Kidney disease and undergoes dialysis every night. He has been plagued with medical problems his entire life beginning with a brain injury at birth, ureter obstruction, and currently kidney failure.

The dialysis has caused him to be very weak and he has lost a lot of weight. Nevertheless, Koty's strength and courage shine through each day. He has been on dialysis for over two years and he amazes me each day with his will to push through even on the rough days. He tells me he wants a job to help support the family, even though his body is very weak.

Koty is my Hometown Hero because even though his life has been full of unfortunate problems, he still shows me and others the importance of not giving up on hopes and dreams in life."

I had the chance to talk to Becky Hodskins about Koty's inspirational journey last month, and I was left speechless. This young man has been through so much in his short life and deserves the blessing of a new kidney. The family is working with Louisville Jewish Hospital Transplant Center praying to find a suitable donor for Koty. He needs our help to defeat this disease. Luckily, he has many beautiful people in his corner cheering him on.

If you or someone you know would like to donate a kidney, contact the number below. This would be for Dakota Hodskins. His date of birth is January 4, 2000.

Contact UofL Health - Jewish Hospital Transplant Care locally at 502.587.4939 or toll-free at 1.800.866.7539 and follow the organ-specific phone prompts. For the Inpatient Transfer Center, call 502.587.4496.

