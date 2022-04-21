Try Out Kayaking For $5 At Patoka Lake To See If It’s For You

If you have always wanted to try out kayaking, but want to try it out first to see if you want a kayak of your own, you'll have the chance to see if it's for you soon at Patoka Lake.

I have been kayaking for a few years now and I love it. Something about being out on the water in a kayak is freeing and relaxing. You can escape the world, go at your own pace, and be one with nature. I absolutely love it. Around the Tri-State, there are a lot of great places for you to go kayaking. I remember the first time I went, it was the Blue River. You're able to rent kayaks and equipment there if you don't have any. That's how I knew I needed to invest in a kayak of my own.

However, if you're on the fence on whether or not you want a kayak of your own, there's an event coming up a Patoka Lake that you might want to sign up for...to test the waters if you will.

Beginner Kayak Lesson A Patoka Lake

On Saturday, April 30th, Patoka Lake will hold a kayak lesson for beginners. Here, you will learn the basics of kayaking and more on Patoka Lake. The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. and last until 2:30 p.m. According to their website:

Ever wished you knew how to kayak or wanted to try it out before buying your own? Meet the naturalist to try out different kayaks and paddles. Learn what gear is needed and the best places to go on Patoka! Open to anyone ages 12+. Advance registration is required by calling the Nature Center at (812)685-2447. Space is limited. Cost is $5 per person.

Again, this event will be perfect for those who want to learn how to kayak or are thinking about investing in one of their own. It will be a valuable lesson on how to go kayaking safely and responsibly. I'm sure once you go, you'll love it just as much as I do.

