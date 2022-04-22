Wrecked Vehicle Spills 500 Pounds of Weed on I-70 in Missouri

This is gonna be a hard one to explain to the judge. An accident on I-70 in Missouri revealed one vehicle was allegedly packing 500 pounds of marijuana as sealed packages spilled all over the interstate.

Get our free mobile app

The Missouri Highway Patrol shared that this accident led to the arrest of , DAVID A MORA NAVARRO who is charged with:

1) FELONY 1ST DEGREE TRAFFICKING DRUGS 2) C AND I DRIVING RESULTING IN AN CRASH

VICTOR M GONZALEZ ACOSTA was also arrested and charged with:

1) FELONY 1ST DEGREE TRAFFICKING DRUGS

The good news out of this accident is the Missouri Highway Patrol reported that no one was seriously injured. However, it's possible the interstate will be craving Doritos very soon.

A Groovy Missouri Treehouse Airbnb with Kayaks and a Truck Bed