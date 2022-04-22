United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s Spring Day of Caring Honored a Special Volunteer

Remember back in the days before the pandemic when we could go out and volunteer for local agencies in need? Well, good news - Those days are here again. The United Way of Southwestern Indiana made it official by hosting their annual Spring Day of Caring event in person.

What Does The United Way Do?

Several years ago, I served on the United Way board in Gibson county, and I can tell you that they do a lot for our local nonprofits. The United Way works really hard to ensure that everyone in our community has the resources they need to thrive.

What is The Day of Caring?

This is a really special way to kick off a day of giving back to our local nonprofits. Many companies in our area actually set this day aside to allow their employees to go out and volunteer. Some of the work is legitimately hard work. Some volunteers paint, do yard work, and basically anything that might be needed at a local agency. To kick off the in-person Day of Caring, a special breakfast was held with a special speaker to get everyone motivated to help.

2022 McGary Jones Visionary & Humanitarian Award

Since 2019, special volunteers have been chosen to receive the McGary Jones Visionary & Humanitarian Award. It was established to honor special citizens who offer distinguished service for the advancement of the city and region. The award was named for both the City of Evansville’s founder, Hugh McGary, Jr., and retired bank executive Bob Jones.

And The Winner Is...

Evansville Mayor Winnecke presented the 2022 McGary Jones Visionary & Humanitarian Award to Wayne Kinney, and he had such great things to say about Mr. Kinney.

“As mayor, you love it when someone approaches you and says, ‘What can I do to help? What’s next? You’ve got my number. Let me know how I can help. Every time I talk to Wayne, that’s how our conversation ends. Wayne is someone who has given to one of our great cultural amenities. He’s someone who has a great passion for affordable housing. He has a heart for Easterseals and increasing mental health services in our community.”

In his acceptance speech, Wayne said, “Just try to do what’s right. That’s all we can do for our community. This award is epitomized by the volunteers who showed up today for Day of Caring.”

