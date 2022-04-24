Woodmere Dog Park Hosting 2nd Annual Run For The Noses Event in Evansville, IN
What a difference a year makes. I remember around this time last year, I was able to do a live broadcast outside without wearing a mask! That event was super-fun, and the first time that I have ever judged dogs and their families in costume.
So, I'm pretty excited about the 2nd Annual Run for the Noses event coming up Saturday, May 7, 2022. This is a fun time to socialize (People and dogs) and get a little fresh air and exercise.
If You Build It, They Will Run
All of the proceeds from this run/walk will go towards the building of the Woodmere Dog Park, which will be located on the State Hospital grounds and will be opening around the end of this summer. I can't wait to see everyone from last year, and hopefully a lot of new faces and paws too!
What If I Don't Have a Dog?
I know what it's like to have an older doggie that just isn't into crowds. That's ok, you can still participate by making a $25 donation to the Vanderburgh Humane Society and they will provide a dog for you to walk or run with. This extra donation will help the Vanderburgh Humane Society find a good home for the dog you end up walking with. Who knows, that home could possibly be yours by the end of the event.
Run For The Noses Info:
Saturday, May 7, 2022
State Hospital Grounds
3400 Lincoln Ave Evansville, IN
Registration 8:00 AM
Race Begins 9:00 AM
Friends of Woodmere Dog Park is a 501c(3) non-profit comprised of passionate citizens dedicated to the creation of a community dog park in Evansville, IN.