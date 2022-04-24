What a difference a year makes. I remember around this time last year, I was able to do a live broadcast outside without wearing a mask! That event was super-fun, and the first time that I have ever judged dogs and their families in costume.

Woodmere Dog Park Woodmere Dog Park loading...

So, I'm pretty excited about the 2nd Annual Run for the Noses event coming up Saturday, May 7, 2022. This is a fun time to socialize (People and dogs) and get a little fresh air and exercise.

If You Build It, They Will Run

All of the proceeds from this run/walk will go towards the building of the Woodmere Dog Park, which will be located on the State Hospital grounds and will be opening around the end of this summer. I can't wait to see everyone from last year, and hopefully a lot of new faces and paws too!

What If I Don't Have a Dog?

I know what it's like to have an older doggie that just isn't into crowds. That's ok, you can still participate by making a $25 donation to the Vanderburgh Humane Society and they will provide a dog for you to walk or run with. This extra donation will help the Vanderburgh Humane Society find a good home for the dog you end up walking with. Who knows, that home could possibly be yours by the end of the event.

Run For The Noses Info:

Online Registration $25

Saturday, May 7, 2022

State Hospital Grounds

3400 Lincoln Ave Evansville, IN

Registration 8:00 AM

Race Begins 9:00 AM

Friends of Woodmere Dog Park is a 501c(3) non-profit comprised of passionate citizens dedicated to the creation of a community dog park in Evansville, IN.

