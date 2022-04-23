Have You Ever Driven Through Kentucky’s Nada Tunnel? It’s Definitely Worth the Drive!

Have you ever heard of the Nada Tunnel in Kentucky? This tunnel has been said to be a "gateway to the Red River Gorge" and wow! This tunnel is wild!

One Car at a Time

This tunnel almost gives me claustrophobia, because it's only big enough for ONE car at a time, and the inside of the tunnel looks like a cave. Located in Red River Gorge, Kentucky is the Nada Tunnel, and people travel from all over, just to drive through the 900-foot tunnel.

Kentucky Tourism recently shared a post to Facebook about the tunnel, here's what they have to say:

Have you ever driven through the Nada Tunnel? Located in Powell County Tourism Commission - Natural Bridge/Red River Gorge KY, this 900 foot long tunnel was opened in 1911. Only 13 feet tall, it served as a shortcut for logging trains for years before being paved and open to vehicles Wide enough for only one car at a time, the tunnel is unofficially known as the Gateway to the Red River Gorge and is an iconic spot for many familiar with the area

A cave-Like Feel

On the inside of the tunnel, it has a very cave-like feel to it. It's almost eerie to see the inside! Check out the YouTube video below of a car going through the tunnel.



Red River Gorge

Of course, if you want to check out the Nada Tunnel, you may as well also take the day to see the Red River Gorge. There's SO much to do there. According to KentuckyTourism.com it's an extremely popular site for climbing and rappelling because of its rock formations and sandstone arches. However, if you aren't a climber there are still plenty of beautiful sites to take in when checking out the hiking trails around the area too.

