Celebrate Lost Loved Ones At These Water Lantern Festivals In Kentucky & Indiana

There are so many ways to pay tribute to our lost loved ones. One of the newest and most beautiful ways is through water lantern festivals and we found some in Kentucky & Indiana.

WHAT IS A WATER LANTERN FESTIVAL?

If you've ever lost someone you love you know that everyone has a special way of celebrating their life. The Water Lantern Festival is a unique and comforting way to come together with others who have also lost those they love and honor.

Here's how they describe the event;

Water Lantern Festival is filled with fun, happiness, hope, and great memories that you'll cherish for a lifetime. This is a family-friendly event that can be shared by everyone. Friends, families, neighbors, and lots of people that you haven't met can come together to create a peaceful, memorable experience.

WHAT CAN YOU EXPECT?

The festival allows families, friends, and strangers to come together with one common purpose...to celebrate the life of loss of loved ones. With each ticket purchase, a person gets the following;

- Wristband for entry into the festival area with access to food trucks

- Floating lantern kit

- LED candle

- Commemorative drawstring bag

- Marker

- Lantern retrieval and water clean up

Pet lovers if you take your pups everywhere and plan on attending the festival make sure to leave them at home. While the event staff loves your furry friends they are not allowed to attend the event.

HOW CAN YOU GET A WATER LANTERN FESTIVAL IN YOUR TOWN?

First, you'll actually need a body of water. Next, you can contact support@waterlanternfestival.com and let them know where you are located and why you think your city would be a great area for this event.

WHERE ARE THE CLOSET WATER LANTERN FESTIVALS IN KENTUCKY & INDIANA?

Water Lantern Festivals will be coming to several cities in both Kentucky and Indiana. There was actually one in Louisville in 2019. The Kentucky cities they will come to in 2022 are Bowling Green, Louisville, and Lexington. In Indiana, they will visit Evansville, Bloomington, Fort Wayne, and Indianapolis. All dates but Indianapolis are still yet to be determined for the year.

TESTIMONIALS

Hundreds of thousands of people have gotten the opportunity to experience the festivals and here's what they had to say about it;

"This event was so well organized I was very pleased. The atmosphere as well was just relaxing. We have been to lantern festivals before and this was by far the most organized , pleasant and relaxing one I have ever been to. Great selection of scenery as well. " Alessia C. "The Water Lantern Festival was the most awesome event I have every been to! The love, the emotions, the spirituality that filled the air was so overwhelming. The experience was a turning point in my life which I have been 9 years looking for. Thank you Water Lantern Festival."-Cindy Q. "One of the most healing and moving experiences of my life. I am a cancer survivor, 38 months in remission. 12 years ago this month I lost my stepson. My husband and I did not know really what to expect but the way the festival was run and the meditation was very healing to both my husband and myself. We look forward to being able to attend more of the Water Lantern Festival. Thank you for an incredible experience."

