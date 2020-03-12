EVSC To Close Beginning Friday Evening March 13th

EVSC along with the Mayor made the announcement today.

Today at 4PM EVSC along with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, the Vanderburgh County Commissioners, Dr. Ken Spear with the Vanderburgh County Health Department and EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith announced that next week EVSC will go to E-learning days. Schools will close after Friday March 13th, and remain closed through Spring Break..

A Facebook post from the EVSC states:

At a press conference this afternoon the health officer for Vanderburgh County, Dr. Ken Spear, recommended the closing of schools next week, March 16 through March 20. Local government officials were in full agreement of this recommendation. As a result, the EVSC will be closing all school facilities beginning tomorrow evening, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. At this time we are planning for the facility closure to continue through Sunday, March 29, with plans to reopen on Monday, March 30, following spring break. However, we will continue to stay in close contact with government and health officials to determine if it is necessary to prolong this school facility closure. Beginning tomorrow at 5:00 p.m., all extracurricular events and practices are cancelled until school facilities are reopened. Events scheduled tonight will continue unless they have been cancelled by the individual school. Information will be sent tomorrow regarding locations and times for students to pick up “grab & go” lunch during the closure. Parents will be notified with information on picking up medication for students. Communication for all EVSC employees will be sent tomorrow regarding work information. Specific information will be sent to families regarding virtual learning expectations for students during this closure. For families without internet access, we continue to work with community partners on alternative options. We appreciate the support and patience of our entire community as we make decisions in the best interest of public health for Vanderburgh County.

