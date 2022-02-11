Note to would-be thieves: If you want to leave the victims of your crime and the police guessing as to whodunnit, this is not how you do it.

I struggle to wrap my mind around the thought process a human has when they decide they're going to commit a crime like stealing. Granted, we never really know a person's personal situation. Perhaps they're so down on their luck and struggling they feel they have no choice but to take something of value from someone else to try and get some money. Admittedly, I've been very fortunate in my life to never find myself in that situation. With that said, I also understand there are simply bad people in the world who see something they want and take it whether it belongs to them or not.

I can tell you from personal experience, a life of crime would not be for me. Many, many, MANY years ago, I "successfully" (for lack of a better term) stole a can of dip from a grocery store and was a nervous wreck for hours afterward. This was back in the day when the tobacco products weren't under lock and key behind one of the cash registers. It was all at the end of an aisle in the front of the store. In this particular case, the cans of dip were on the side of the display and out of view of the cashiers, so I grabbed a can, took a look around, tucked it in my waistband, and walked out the door with my heart feeling like it was going to explode out of my chest fearing I was going to get caught. I didn't, but that feeling has stuck with me to this day, and it was enough to scare me straight. The idea of doing that on a regular basis and constantly feeling like I had to look over my shoulder? Uh, no thanks. I'll stay on the straight and narrow.

Just for fun though, let's say I did decide to, oh I don't know, break into someone's car because I noticed they left something of value out in the open. I'd like to think I wouldn't do what this person did who broke into a car on the southeast side of Evansville.

It's hard to stay anonymous when you leave your name and address at the scene of the crime.

I'm not even sure how you do that. Did they use their driver's license to jimmy open the door, then set it down as they rummaged through things and forget to grab it before they took off? Or, was it hanging halfway out of their pocket and fell out when they took off? I have so many questions. I imagine the Evansville Police do too. Fortunately, it won't be hard to find the person to get the answers.

[Source: EvansvilleWatch on Facebook]

