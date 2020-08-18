The Evansville Police Department is asking for your help in a homicide investigation after the body of a man was found in the 300 block of North Main Street Monday afternoon.

According to a statement released by the Department, officers were sent to the block that between West Michigan and West Franklin Streets around 3:00 p.m. after receiving reports of a "deceased subject." After locating the subject, Crime Scene investigators were called to the scene to collect evidence. Investigators believe they are dealing with a homicide based on the evidence collected. Details of the evidence collected that led them to that belief has not been released as of this writing.

The investigation is on going, and there are no suspects at this time. According to our media partners at Eyewitness News, the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 56-year-old Burk Jones of Evansville a few hours after the initial news release from the EPD.

If you or someone you know has any information that may help, contact the Evansville Police Department's Adult Investigation Unit at 812-436-7979, or the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's anonymous WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

[Source: Evansville Police Department News Release / Eyewitness News]