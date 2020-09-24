Evansville Otters Baseball Now Has Partnership With MLB

The Evansville Otters are members of baseball's Frontier League and they are now an official partner league of Major League Baseball.

This partnership is the first of its kind according to Evansville Otters President John Stanley. He says the MLB only selected three independent leagues to carry the title of partner.

“The Evansville Otters are thrilled to now have a partnership arrangement with Major League Baseball,” Otters President John Stanley said. “The relationship with MLB is a first for the Frontier League and the Otters. Initially, there will be several opportunities to partner on community-related baseball promotions that will benefit the Otters and the community. It is pleasing to know that MLB chose only three Independent Leagues to be in the partnership group. There is excitement surrounding this partnership throughout the baseball world and we are anxious to get started with MLB."

