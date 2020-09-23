EVPL to Host Socially Distanced Concert at Franklin Street Branch

One of the things people have missed most during this months-long quarantine is live music. Countless concerts have been cancelled, hopefully to be rescheduled. An even bigger impact has been felt on the smaller, local level. Luckily, professional musicians are starting to gig again, slowly but surely, and fans of live music are finally getting some of those sorely missed tunes.

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is getting in to the live music too, hosting a socially distanced concert at their west side branch (on Franklin Street) on Thursday, October 1st. The first in-person event hosted by the EVPL since March will feature local folk group RoSco, a local dulcimer duo who plays a variety of music from traditional Americana and British Isle, hymns and gospel sing-alongs, and a few modern and classics too.

EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney says, “We are thrilled to bring back in-person programming at the library. Library users of all ages are welcome to enjoy this performance by local musicians.”

If you plan on attending the concert, you should plan on bringing you own blankets, chairs, and any refreshments - and please observe the social distancing markings.