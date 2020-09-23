Evansville Gym Hosting ‘Local Supports Local’ Event October 17th

It's no secret that I love to #SupportLocal whenever I can. Small business is the backbone of our community. Giving them our business makes a huge impact on the local economy. Plus, we get to meet some pretty cool people in the process. Our local business owners are some of the most incredible and talented people you'll ever meet. So as you can imagine, I was excited to learn about an upcoming event - 'Local Supports Local.'

The event will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11am - 3pm at 517 Fitness located at 1 North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. The day will include a silent auction, giveaways and open gym access and all of the proceeds from the day's event will be donated to the Vanderburgh Humane Society so they can continue their efforts to care for the homeless animals in the county until they can find loving, forever homes.

Not only can you support the Vanderburgh Humane Society by attending the Local Supports Local event, but you'll also be able to take part in some fun contests including a pull-up contest and a pet costume contest and get to know more about some of our local businesses in the community. There will also be food & drinks available during the event. If you'd like to register, you can do so by contacting mel@517fitness.info.