Attempting to implement health and safety guidelines during the annual Boo at the Zoo would have been extremely difficult. Good luck trying to keep kids six feet apart when there's a table full of candy up for grabs. Due to that difficulty, among others, Mesker Park Zoo has opted to forgo this year's event with something different.

The Zoo announced on Facebook Tuesday they will be hosting a "Spooktacular Walkthrough" instead. Like Boo at the Zoo, the event will happen over several dates, October 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31, and November 1, and will feature the Zoo all decked out in Halloween decorations giving you a number of photo opportunities with the kiddos.

Even though things will be a little different, you are still welcome, and encouraged, to have the kids put on their costumes when you stop by as the Zoo will award a best costume prize each day.

Unlike Boo at the Zoo which would take place after the Zoo's regular hours, the Spooktacular Walkthrough will happen during those hours, and will be included as part of the regular admission price.

Tickets for each day must be purchased in advance which you can do right now through the Zoo's website.

[Source: Mesker Park Zoo]