EPD Asking for Your Help in Carjacking Case

The Evansville Police Department has released a description of the vehicle stolen during a robbery and carjacking in downtown Evansville early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress call at the Marathon gas station on the corner of Southeast 8th Street and Bellemeade Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The victim told officers the male suspect approached her in the parking lot, showed a gun, a demanded money along with the keys to her car. She believes the suspect was somewhere between the ages of 16 and 20, weighs around 150 pounds, and stands between 5' 6" to 5' 10".

She also gave officers on the scene a description of her car saying it's a four-door, 2008 Ford Taurus with a yellow sticker in the windshield, a Kentucky license plate, chrome mirrors, door handles and wheels, and black plastic rain guards.

If you spot this vehicle, or have any information that will help investigators identify and locate the suspect, contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979, or the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's anonymous WeTip Line at 1-800-78-Crime.

[Source: Evansville Police Department]