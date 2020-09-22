How To Order Sanderson Sisters ‘Hocus Pocus’ Frapps From Starbucks This Fall

It's officially fall, which means that it is officially "Hocus Pocus" season.

"Hocus Pocus" is one of the most beloved Halloween movies of all time. How can you not watch it multiple times this time of year? This year however, you can do more than just watch the movie, you can also try three Starbucks Frappuccinos inspired by the Sanderson sisters.

Disney

All of the Sanderson drinks (named Winifred, Mary, and Sarah) are inspired by the outfits the witchy sisters wear in the movie, as well as their personalities and they were created by Totally The Bomb.

Here's the thing: You can't just go to your nearest Starbucks and tell them that you would like a Winifred, Mary, or Sarah Sanderson Frappuccino. It's a secret menu item, not on the actual Starbucks menu. Chances are, the barista won't have a clue on how to make it. That's why it's best to order by the ingredients.

According to Totally The Bomb, this is how to order each Sanderson Sister Frappuccino from Starbucks:

Walt Disney Pictures

First up, Winifred:

Totallythebomb.com

Start by ordering a Grande Green Tea Frappuccino. Then, ask for one pump of white mocha and one pump of peppermint syrup. And finally, ask for some crushed strawberry inclusions on top of the whip cream.

Next up, the Mary Sanderson Frappuccino:

Totallythebomb.com

Start by ordering a Grande Strawberries and Cream Frappuccino. Then, ask for strawberry inclusions to be added and sub the sweetener for white mocha. And finally, ask for mocha drizzle and strawberry puree on the bottom and top of the drink.

Lastly, the Sarah Sanderson Frappuccino:

Totallythebomb.com

Start by asking for a Violet Drink with extra berries. Then, ask them to substitute the coconut milk for soy milk. Next, tell them you want the drink to be double blended. And finally, ask for whip cream and the ginger powder on top.

That's it! Try them all. If they are anything like the movie, they will surely put a spell on you and have you running amok!