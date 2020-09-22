How to Help the Boys & Girls Club’s Annual Halloween Carnival

The 2020 Fall/Winter program is underway right now at the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville, and their Resource Development Director, Shanna Groeninger, joined us again on the MY Morning Show with an update from the club.

First off, Shanna wants you to know that there are still openings at the club, and more kids are welcome to come be a part of the program. She explains what the first/next step is for parents interesting in signing up their kids.

Shanna also explains how this year's Halloween Carnival is going to be different from past years. As you would imagine, that doggone 'rona is forcing the Boys & Girls Club to make some changes to the carnival. One thing that hasn't changed is the need for help from the community to make the carnival as amazing as possible for the kiddos.

Shanna Groeninger on the MY Morning Show

The Boys & Girls Club is located at 700 Bellemeade Avenue on Evansville's east side. You can call them at (812) 425-2311.