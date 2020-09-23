Evansville Watch Fills the LivePD Void with Evansville Watch LIVE

Earlier this year, Network Executives canceled two very popular television shows that followed police officers in action. “COPS” was around for 22 seasons, and Live PD has been around since 2016. Our friends at Evansville Watch hope to fill the void left by these two shows with their own local version.

We used to live in Tallahassee, FL, so we were hooked on the Live PD episodes in Tallahassee. I was always trying to figure out what neighborhoods they were in, and if I had ever seen the people before. Some days the action didn't stop, and others were pretty slow, which is the life of a first responder.

The fact that you don't know what you're going to see, but you will recognize the neighborhoods and maybe some of the people are enough reasons to stream Evansville Watch LIVE, Friday, September 25, 2020. I reached out to one of the Administrators of the popular Facebook page, Evansville Watch, and this is what I found out:

How long will you be LIVE and what can we expect to see?

"We are actually planning on going live Friday evening around 7:00 P.M. and will be live for approximately three hours depending on what incidents occur. As of now three or four admins will be riding around and commentating on incidents. The majority of these admins are first responders, which we feel gives the feed great commentary."

Will you actually be riding with officers or using your own vehicles?

"Initially, we are planning on using personal vehicles. However, we have been in talks with EPD about live streaming inside an EPD patrol car and have received their approval to do so once their COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.'

This seems like a lot of work, paired with the amazing job you guys do, keeping the community informed through your page. Why start a big project like this now?

"Our main goal for this is to shed a more positive light on what our first responders are dealing with on a daily basis and to keep our community informed. We are very excited for this journey."

How close will you be to any incident that happens?

"We will be maintaining a certain distance from first responders working in the field, social distancing and distancing to let first responders work without us interfering."

We can expect more LIVE streams on the future. Evansville Watch tells me they hope to broadcast 2 times a month. The best way to watch the stream is on your own Smart TV. Download the Facebook Watch app on your TV, and you'll see all of the action. You can also watch it on Facebook.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

'

[gallery gallerytitle="How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View" ids="661706,661707,661708,661709,661710,661711,661712" galleryid="71:661705"