Community Validates EvansvilleWatch: Hate Comments Nearly Shut The Popular Service Down
If you have ever listened to police, fire, and EMS scanner traffic, you know how difficult it can be to follow. My son Chase was listening to the app on his phone, and it was almost impossible to figure out who was going where. That's why our friends at EvansvilleWatch are so important to our community.
What is EvansvilleWatch?
EvansvilleWatch is a Facebook page that is run by volunteers that listen to police scanner traffic and post details about accidents, crime, fires, and medical calls. Of course, they do not post information that could interfere with any of the runs. In addition to keeping up with the calls, they also have to police the comments on their page. I've seen users go back and forth with insults, and this time someone took things too far.
Election Night Incident
Now, I don't know what was said to upset the people that post for EvansvilleWatch, but Tuesday at 8:00 PM, they posted this: Feeling Heartbroken
Some people LOVE to hate others. Doesn't make sense to us but whatever...
Anyone that doesn't like us is more than welcome to block us and move along. We don't care and neither should you.
We're going to be signing off for tonight. We might be back online tomorrow.
Community Support
Anytime I hear sirens and I'm wondering what could be going on, I check EvansvilleWatch first. If there are no updates, I don't lose my mind because the volunteers that run the page have real jobs and lives too. The majority of the Evansville area understands how to be decent humans, but it only takes one bad egg to spoil it for everyone.
"Thank you for informing the community about what is going on in town. You are a valuable resource and are where I go to find out what is happening! Haters gonna hate… just don’t let them win! We appreciate your service to our community." Beth Calvert Petersen