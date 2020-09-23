Newburgh Zombie Farm Won’t Host Traditional Haunted House This Year

The Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm is a Halloween staple in the community. For 47 years the hillbilly freaks have been haunting the Tri-State, and raising money for many great causes. Unfortunately COVID has had other plans for Halloween this year. To keep everyone as safe as possible Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm made the decision to not hold their traditional haunt, but instead will host events throughout October. They say not to worry, our favorite freaks will still be there, just in a different capacity than a standard walk through haunt.

In a post on Facebook Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm writes:

This October we are doing something different than our traditional haunted house. Due to our close quarters, large volunteer staff, and the safety of our customers. We will instead be offering 4 special events along with our usual "no scare" tour experience nightly. We will announce info on these events very soon. So you will still be able to enjoy our little freaks, hillbilly zombies, and manic monsters that you've come to love the last 47 years!

Be sure to follow Zombie Farm on Facebook to stay up to date with the events they host in October, and of course we will keep you updated as we learn more about the events as well.

Halloween is going to look a bit different this year, but there's still plenty of creepy fun to look forward to!