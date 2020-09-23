That’s Methed Up! Over $10 Million In Meth Found Along I-70 In Indiana

The DEA says they were alerted to six duffle bags in the grass along an Indiana stretch of I-70 between Terre Haute & Indianapolis resulting in the largest single seizure of methamphetamine for the state of Indiana and the Drug Enforcement Agency Chicago Field Division.

On September 15, 2020, concerned citizen contacted authorities about the six duffel bags. Inside those bags authorities found 225 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than 10 million dollars. In a press release, DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Michael Gannon said,

“The vast majority of low-cost, high-purity methamphetamine entering the United States is manufactured in industrial-scale labs in Mexico and ultimately smuggled into the United States. The two major transnational criminal organizations responsible for the production and trafficking of methamphetamine are the Sinaloa Cartel and Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG), which are flooding our communities and country with methamphetamine. It is important for these drug trafficking organizations to know that DEA and our state, local, and federal partners are using all available resources to prevent them from peddling poison into our communities.”

Anyone who may have any information regarding the 225 pounds of methamphetamine is urged to contact the DEA Evansville Resident Office at (812) 465-6457.