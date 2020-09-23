Warrick County Schools Offering Free Meals to Virtual Students

Earlier this month, the Warrick County School Corporation announced students attending classes in person would receive meals for free through the remainder of the school year thanks to funding from the USDA. On Monday, they announced that offer is being expanded to virtual students as well starting September 29th (2020).

The Corporation announced the expansion in an e-mail to parents Monday.

The offer applies to both students and families who have chosen the virtual option, as well as those who were attending in person, but have had to switch to virtual temporarily due to a positive COVID test, or coming into close contact with someone who has.

Each meal kit will consist of five breakfasts and five lunches and can be picked up on Tuesdays from 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at the following locations throughout the county:

In order to receive the meals, you must first register in advance each week which can be done through this online form.

[Source: Warrick County School Corporation]