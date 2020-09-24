Bundle Up for a Fun Night of Food Trucks and Music at Farm 57

It's shaping up to be a very fall-like evening, so you'll want to break out the jackets for Food Trucks at Farm 57 tonight. Some of the best food trucks from around the Tri-State will be serving up their specialties. Pizza Revolution, The Duffy Shuffle, Rock-A-Burger, River City Dawgs and The Cheese Queen will be there, as well as a bunch of others.

Plus, tonight there will be live music from JUNKYARD STEREO. They play that good ole southern rock. I always like to check out the shop while I'm there, too. They serve adult beverages and sell a variety of locally-themed items. Plus, there's ice cream!

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

4:30pm - 8:00pm

Farm 57

3443 Kansas Rd

Farm 57 Google Maps