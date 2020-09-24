Indiana Girl’s Epic School Pic Has Mom Debating Grounding or High Five

It’s that time of year, school picture time. Students around the county are having their Fall pics taken by a school picture photographer. Well, some anyway. Thanks, COVID-19 pandemic.

Kids usually dread this yearly school activity, but parents love it. My bonus daughter was a little socially awkward and shy around strangers. She really didn’t like smiling for the stranger, photographer, she would barely make eye contact. More often than not, her photo turned out hilarious. She always had an awkward smile and weird look on her face. We fought her, at first, and told that because she count muster the strength to take a half way decent pic, she would have to go to picture retakes.

It didn't take long for us to learn retakes were a disaster too. So, we just paid for and framed whatever photo we got, the first time around. Now, looking back, we love them. Each one makes us smile and even laugh. Now that she is an outgoing and confident adult, we realize that those school pics are priceless.

When a friend shared this Facebook post with me of a little girl making her school picture her own, I literally did a spit take with my coffee. I think Reagan and I are cut out of the same hunk of cheese. Unlike my bonus daughter, she isn’t shy AT ALL. Her mom, Sarah, from Carmel IN, shared not only the epic school photo, but Reagan’s proud face displaying it. Someday, I think this child might have a bright future in radio. Either that, or we will see her on Saturday Night LIVE. Whichever, I see big things ahead for Reagan. Love, love, love it.

I’m giving Reagan a HUGE high five for this one. BRAVO and well played!