Miss Fall Carnivals? Lark Ranch In Loogootee, Indiana Opens This Weekend!

We have missed out on a lot this year as a result of COVID-19. If you hate that you will be missing out on fall festivals and carnivals, there's still hope!

Lark Ranch in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season this weekend. You might be wondering what Lark Ranch is, exactly. Lark Ranch is a family owned and operated corn maze and pumpkin patch, with rides and attractions that will be fun for everyone in the family.

Lark Ranch is home to a train ride over a mile long, corn maze, pumpkins, hay ride, ponies, zip line, animals & more. New this year at Loogootee's Lark Ranch location is a 36 Passenger Carousel as well as 2 New Amusement Rides. Oh, and they also offer fair food! I'm sold!

Tickets are only $12 and include unlimited rides on the amusement equipment. Children under 2 years old and younger are free. They also offer free admission for active military. Veterans can come in at half price admission.

Loogootee's Lark Ranch opens on September 26th and will be open weekends through Halloween.

Want to see what you can expect at your visit to Lark Ranch? Check out the photos below!