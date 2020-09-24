Author Johnnie Alexander (Shaped by FAITH)

Author Johnnie Alexander is a wannabe vagabond with a heart for making memories. Whether at home or on the road, she creates characters you want to meet and imagines stories you won't forget.

Author Johnnie Alexander writes stories of suspense, intrigue, and romance. Her debut book, Where Treasure Hides, won the American Christian Fiction Writers Genesis contest for Historical Fiction in 2011. Her novel is a CBA bestseller and has been translated into Dutch and Norwegian. A history enthusiast, Johnnie has also edited nonfiction manuscripts and textbooks.

Johnnie is on the executive boards of Serious Writer, Inc. and Mid-South Christian Writers Conference, co-hosts an online show called Writers Chat, and interviews inspirational authors for her Novelists Unwind program. She also teaches at writers conferences and for Serious Writer Academy.

I love interviewing Authors, because I LOVE reading their books! I believe you will really enjoy this interview!

Here is a link to Johnnie's website http://johnnie-alexander.com/?fbclid=IwAR3Ygba8yhhNS4Wxeka61OwFHgevCUPa-M0CYOqUn-vGZtDLf5kbP38F3Gc

Tune in LIVE on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM.