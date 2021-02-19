Evansville McDonald’s Legend Miss Lorraine Passes Away

If you've ever been to an Evansville McDonald's, there's a very good chance you were served at some point in time by Miss Lorraine. She always brought smiles and kindness to everyone's day when she served them. You may remember in 2017 when there was a lot of news stories about Miss Lorraine, she turned 94 in 2017 and celebrated 44 years of working at McDonalds. She's definitely the definition of a local legend. Most recently she was working at the McDonald's on North Green River Road.

On February 17th the McDonald's on North Green River Road posted the following:

It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a loyal member of our McFamily. Miss Loraine began working for McDonald's in 1973, and for more than 45 years, she was dedicated and committed to serving her guests with one of the most delightful smiles around. In a previous interview, she said “I like to please people. You don't serve something you wouldn't eat yourself.” Miss. Loraine had a loyal following of guests that came to McDonald’s during her shifts specifically to see her. She had many friends and colleagues across various restaurants, including those on North Green River Road and Lynch in Evansville, and we are honored to have worked alongside her. Miss Loraine was a great representation of the Golden Arches and will be greatly missed. -Chip and Katie Kenworthy, local McDonald’s Owner/Operators

Her obituary through Ziemer funeral home says the family will have a private memorial for her due to pandemic. However if you'd like to honor Miss Lorraine, you can make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House at 3540 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714. Please respect her family's privacy during this time as well.

Just reading through the comments on the EvansvilleWatch page when they shared McDonald's post shows you just how missed she will be by the community. I never had the chance to actually meet Miss Lorraine, besides just seeing her at McDonalds casually, but judging by the news story below (from 2017) she certainly seemed like a gem who anyone would be lucky to know.

