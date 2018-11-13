Evansville Area in the “High Confidence” Area For Snowfall Wednesday Night

Repeat after me, IT'S ONLY NOVEMBER!

Rob Carroll, Townsquare Media

It may only be November, but Winter is making sure it's presence is known! We have a chance of seeing some snow Wednesday night into Thursday, and according to the National Weather Service of Paducah, the Tri-State is in the "high confidence" area for seeing some accumulating snow fall.

Which is exciting if you are wanting a potential snow day to go sledding! But not exciting if you don't like snow, which hey friend, we are going to get along just fine ;)

So are you team snow or no snow?

The Evansville/Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency, had this to say: