EPD Looking For Suspect In Donut Bank Theft And Hit And Run

The Evansville Police Department is seeking your help in locating a suspect in a recent theft and hit and run at a Donut Bank location.

Donut Bank has been a staple in the Tri-State for over 50 years. To be a local business that has been around for that long says something about their product. It's delicious! I don't think I have ever heard anyone say anything bad about Donut Bank, and I have lived here all my life. How someone could do anything against them is beyond me, but one location was the victim of theft and the scene of a hit and run.

A week ago, on Thursday, April 8th around 5:30 a.m., the Evansville Police Department was called to the Donut Bank on Diamond Avenue for a report of theft and a hit and run. According to a post made by the Evansville Police Department, the victim of the hit and run was in the bakery buying donuts when he witnessed a man steal several objects from Donut Bank and then walk out of the store.

Upon witnessing the theft, the caller confronted the man about the objects he had stolen in the parking lot. That's when the hit and run occurred, however it wasn't involving another car. According to the Evansville Police Department,

After a brief confrontation, the suspect jumped into the passenger side of a white passenger car. A female driver then sped off from the parking lot, running over the victim’s foot.

You can see photos of the suspect in the post below.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the male in these photos, you are asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Hit and Run Unit at 812-436-7942.

