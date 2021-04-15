Evansville Rescue Invites You to Rent a Shelter Dog

It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue has a fun program where you can "rent" a shelter dog. Maybe you live in an apartment that doesn't allow dogs, or maybe you currently have a lot going on in your life and can't fully commit to all the needs of a dog. This is the perfect way to help a shelter dog and get in some dog time for yourself (you know it's proven that petting a dog is a great stress relief)!

It Takes a Village has started a "rent" a dog program. Here's how it works. You can stop by It Takes a Village anytime during their regular business hours. You'll sign a form with the rules of "renting" a dog. ITV will then place you with a dog. When you are placed with the dog you then can take the dog for an outing, whether you want to just take them for a walk in the park or down by the river, or if you want to keep them for an entire day, or maybe even the whole weekend, it's all up to you. All ITV asks in return is that you share photos of the dog and talk about them on social media. Many rescues have found that social media is an amazing tool for getting the word out about adoptable dogs.

I honestly wish they had this program when I was in college. When I was living on campus at USI, I really missed my dog Bailey who was at my home. It would have been so great to get to grab a dog at ITV and take them for a walk down by the river.

If you're interested ITV is located at 1417 Stockwell Rd in Evansville Their hours are Tuesday, Thursday, and Fridya 12-5PM, Wednesday 12-7PM and Saturday from 10-5PM. This program is a great way to get dogs out of the rescue and into the public. Who knows while you're out walking them you may just run into the person who is looking for a dog just like the one you're walking! It's a win/win situation.

