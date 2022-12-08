Drunk Illinois Woman Punches Person in White Castle Drive-Thru

A drunk Illinois woman that should not have been behind the wheel, got a little hot under the collar at a White Castle drive-thru and started throwing punches! PATCH

Cops were called to an Illinois White Castle location, there was someone driving around the parking lot like a crazy person. Things got a little dicey when they show up to check on this reckless driving complaint.

So our drunk driving went up and over some curbs, was flying all over the place and finally made it into the drive thru lane...Everyone is safe now, right? Wrong. While in line, something about the car behind her got her ticked off...She got out of her car, went to the car behind hers and started punching the driving...over and over.

Was the person behind her flipping her the bird? Were they honking their horn? None of the above??

Turns out our "White Castle Ass Kicker" was extremely intoxicated, so who knows...Maybe she was seeing things? Maybe the Fireball and White Claws were talking to her?

Gina Clay was arrested on the spot, and taken to the local police department. After that she was transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

What sucks is that she didn't even get her sliders! All that drunken trouble, waiting in line at White Castle, and zero sliders. That will probably save her another "type of trouble" while in her jail cell.