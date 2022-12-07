How to Give Your Old Worn-Out Christmas Tree a Gorgeous Makeover

FancyBloom/YouTube/Canva

Every Christmas it seems like budgets are tight. This Christmas, it seems like everyone is looking for ways to save money, especially on decorations.

Just when you think you have the holidays under control and your budget is set for gifts, you get your old decorations out of storage and you realize they look awful. They are old and worn out. You can't even remember when you actually bought them.

Buying new decorations can get so expensive, especially a new Christmas tree.

What if I told you that you can take your old tree and make it look like one that is professionally decorated? And, it's a lot cheaper than buying a new tree. Thanks to YouTube holiday decorating guru, FancyBloom, here is a step-by-step guide to a Christmas tree that will look like you spent a ton of money, but instead saved money,

How to Give Your Old Worn-Out Christmas Tree a Gorgeous Designer Look

FancyBloom/YouTube
The tree she used is a five-foot tree, pre-lit tree. That size fits god in a smaller space and it's easy to work with. But, you can also use any height tree.

FancyBloom/YouTube
The first thing she did was change out the multi-colored bulbs for white lights.

FancyBloom/YouTube
It's easy to do, although time-consuming.

FancyBloom/YouTube
She ordered the new bulbs on Amazon and they came in this bag.

FancyBloom/YouTube
Now, the tree is ready to be flocked. That's when the entire tree looks like it's covered in snow. Buying a tree that's been flocked can be expensive, making one is just a little messy. Be sure and lay a tarp or something to protect your floor when flocking.

FancyBloom/YouTube
First, separate the levels and start flocking the bottom.

FancyBloom/YouTube
She used Flock in a Box and was very pleased with the result. You will also need a spray bottle of water.

FancyBloom/YouTube
You will need to spray water on the branches, then sift the flock, then spray again. Reapeat several times to get the flocking consistency you want on your tree.

FancyBloom/YouTube
Make sure to get deep into the branches, all the way to the trunk.

FancyBloom/YouTube
The water helps the flock set on the branches.

FancyBloom/YouTube
To get dep in the tree, you may need someone to help you,

FancyBloom/YouTube
If there are any bare spots just spray with water and sift more flock.

FancyBloom/YouTube
Now, plug in the lights and see the beauty beginning.

FancyBloom/YouTube
While the flock sets, make your own tree collar with an old basket.

FancyBloom/YouTube
Cut out the bottom of the basket so you can have both ends open for tree placement.

FancyBloom/YouTube
Glue down any loose weaves.

FancyBloom/YouTube
Then, spray paint your basket in gold.

FancyBloom/YouTube
Cover the handle openings with gold foam board. Cut a piece that fits and glue it to the inside of the basket.

FancyBloom/YouTube
You can get the foam board at a craft store or office supply store.

FancyBloom/YouTube
Next, you will need an old plant pot for a weighted base.

FancyBloom/YouTube
Use cardboard to wedge the tree in so it will stand up straight.

FancyBloom/YouTube
Now, put the pot with the tree into the tree collar basket.

FancyBloom/YouTube
You will want to add more lights. The more lights, the better. She chose to use Soft Twinkle lights.

FancyBloom/YouTube
Weave the twinkle lights throughout the branches of the tree.

FancyBloom/YouTube
FancyBloom/YouTube
Now, it's time to add beautiful ornaments, ribbons, and decorative berries. Use whatever color scheme you desire.

FancyBloom/YouTube
But, before that, the tree topper.

FancyBloom/YouTube
Next, weave ribbon from the top of the tree to the bottom, around the tree.

FancyBloom/YouTube
It's now time for the decorative sprigs of berries.

FancyBloom/YouTube
Just place them in the tree, spaced out evenly throughout the tree.

FancyBloom/YouTube
Now place the balls on the tree, bigger ones first. Place them deep inside the tree to hide the inner bare spots.

FancyBloom/YouTube
The finished product will blow your mind. It's so gorgeous.

FancyBloom/YouTube
Check out the video for exact directions.

Happy Christmas decorating! Here's another DIY idea.

