Visitors to Indiana State Park Can See Raptors in the Wild at Annual "Eagle Watch" Event

I guess the founding fathers knew what they were doing when they chose the bald eagle to be the symbol of America. The bald eagle is widely considered to be a symbol of strength, courage, freedom, and immortality.

Here's an interesting historical sidenote about the bald eagle - Benjamin Franklin was pretty vocal about his opposition to the bald eagle. Franklin once referred to the bald eagle as a "bird of bad moral character; like those among men who live by sharping and robbing, he is generally poor, and often very lousy. The turkey is a much more respectable bird and withal a true, original native of America." Can you imagine a friggin' turkey as our national bird? I'm glad Benny didn't get his way.

I generally see several birds of prey throughout the week, but they are smaller ones - there seem to be a lot of hawks around my house. Those are really cool to see, but they just pale in comparison to a big ol' bald eagle, which I almost never see. You have the opportunity to see a number of bald eagles, both in captivity and in the wild.

Ready to Watch Some Eagles?

The 35th annual "eagle watch" is coming up on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Patoka Lake State Park in Birdseye, Indiana. The event is scheduled from 10am-3pm and will include both indoor and outdoor activities.

Guests will head inside to see Patoka Lake's bald eagle and other raptors while learning more about these birds from naturalists Dana Reckelhoff and Wade LeHue. Once outside, guests will take a driving tour of areas where bald eagles are frequently spotted.

Are You Ready to Sign Up?

Admission to the eagle watch is $25 per person and must be purchased in advance. Call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447 to reserve your spot. All reservations are final. No cancellations will be accepted. Dress for the weather and remember to bring binoculars, spotting scopes, and cameras. Make sure your car’s gas tank is full for the driving tour. This event is limited to the first 65 registered participants.

(Information courtesy of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources)