It's quite exciting to hear about Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay choosing a little Southern Indiana town for his Fifth Gordon Ramsay Steak Restaurant. I feel like this particular location is a bit risky or a roll of the dice with its history.

Where in the World is Elizabeth, Indiana?

Ah, great question. Elizabeth is a tiny little river town whose claim to fame is the casino. Now, the casino has been through a few different owners, which is not uncommon in the gambling industry. I will probably always call it Horseshoe because that's what it was named when I saw many amazing concerts there. It's located down a long road adjacent to the river and several river houses on stilts. Now it is Caesers Southern Indiana, and by the end of the year, it will be home to Gordon Ramsay's newest restaurant venture.

The Grand Tasting At Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appétit Getty Images for Vegas Uncork’d loading...

What's the Risk?

The simple fact that casinos seem to change ownership quite often would make me a bit nervous as a business partner. Yes, like I would ever have that kind of money LOL! Paula Deen had a buffet there when it was Horseshoe. Once she said those not-so-nice things, they canceled her and the restaurant. That part of the casino was rebranded into The Spread. Other eateries inside the casino have been rebranded throughout the years too.

Location, Location, Location

In 2018, after millions of dollars were invested in a three-year renovation, the entire area flooded. It was terrible. There were several concerts scheduled during that time that also had to cancel.

11999 Casino Center Drive

Elizabeth, IN 47117

Get our free mobile app

The Grand Tasting At Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appétit Getty Images for Vegas Uncork’d loading...

I suppose Chef Ramsay is trying to distance this new steak venture just outside of the food-loving Louisville, Kentucky. I'm just afraid that it could fail because of the location, and most of the casino customers are regulars or are attending concerts. After the new wears off, Gordon Ramsay Steak might not be a destination dining experience. If that happens, we can surely expect some new curse words to be invented.

The Grand Tasting At Vegas Uncork'd By Bon Appetit Getty Images for Vegas Uncork'd loading...

GORDON RAMSAY STEAK

Officials with Caesars are working diligently to have the restaurant open by the end of December 2022. There is no menu listed on their site, but from the looks of the other four GORDON RAMSAY STEAK restaurants, you will want to win a little cash or eat before you lose it all. $14 is a little out of my budget for a side and $78 for a 12-ounce eye of rib eye, kind of makes me cry.

Guy Fieri's Downtown Flavortown Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Ribbon Cutting Downtown Flavortown is a family entertainment center that includes a restaurant showcasing Guy Fieri's famous culinary combinations; a 14-lane Duck Pin bowling alley; over 10,000 square feet of state-of-the-art arcade games; and a full-service tiki bar. 2655 Teaster Ln, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863 | (423) 518-0742 | downtownflavortown.com