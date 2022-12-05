Legendary Indiana School Bus Driver Honored by Princeton Fraternal Order of Police

If You Live in Princeton, You Know Jon Jon

You will never meet anyone that is more passionate about their job, than Jon Jon Greene. She doesn't even refer to driving the precious cargo of Princeton as a job. She tells us that she loves driving her daily school bus with NGSC and Tiger One so much that it's not like work.

JON JON JON JON loading...

Jon Jon's Passion Recognized

The annual Cops N Kids hop with a Cop program was held on Saturday. Forty little ones were loaded onto Tiger One and Jon Jon carefully transported them to Walmart. Obviously, this was a huge day for the students, but Jon Jon was in for quite a surprise, too.

JON JON JON JON loading...

Today I drove my Precious Cargo of Cops N Kids to Walmart to do a little shopping!!! It was ruffly about 40 of hem!!! Before we headed out...we took pics with them and the officers and others!!! Before we broke from the pics...George Ballard called me to the middle of the floor. I was presented with a trophy that has a bus on top of it and a nice message engraved message on the trophy and I was also handed an envelope with Happy Holidays on it from a bank!!! It had 2 bills in it!!! One with Benjamin Franklin on it and one with Ulysses Grant on it!!! Took me by surprise!!! Totally!!!

JON JON JON JON loading...

I do NOTTT do it for the accolades...I do it because I absolutely love seeing the Precious Cargo faces light up when they board Tiger One and they see allllll of the police cars...fire trucks escorting us to Walmart and then seeing them shop!!! PRICECCEEELESS!!! I have been doing this for manyyyy years and I hope to for manyyyy years to come!!! Thank you to EVERRRYYYone who makes this event possible and to all who donates their time to be a part of this program!!!

JON JON JON JON loading...

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH JON JON NGSC BUS DRIVER



Get our free mobile app

JON JON JON JON loading...

10 Things Only People From Princeton, Indiana Will Understand Things seem to be changing so fast in Princeton, Indiana. There is a lot of history that only the locals can really appreciate.