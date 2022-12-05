7 of the Most Unique Items For Sale on Facebook Marketplace

Against my better judgment, I decided to list some items for sale on Facebook Marketplace. After realizing that it is basically a full-time job, you would think that I had learned my lesson. Nope. So, to help everyone's buying and selling experience go smoothly, I have some tips for you.

Here Are a Few Helpful Tips for Potential Buyers

If you decide that you want to purchase something from Facebook Marketplace or one of the yard sale sites, please read this first.

Read the Listing

I can't tell you how many messages I've received literally asking me for the information that is in the listing. Questions like: What size? How much? What condition are the shoes in? All of these answers are in the listing.

Show Up on Time

I had a situation where the potential buyer set the time, and I was there at 3:30 P.M. ready for the exchange. I waited an hour before I decided to message her back. I like to give the benefit of the doubt, maybe something came up. Oh, something came up alright. This potential buyer not only stood me up but also wasted an hour of my life, and couldn't be bothered to let me know!

One More Tip Before You Shop

In conclusion, I would just ask that if you say that you are going to buy something, do it. If something comes up, or you change your mind simply let the seller know. Just be a decent person. Nobody likes to be stood up.

Al Capone aka gangsta statue. Sitting in chair. Asking 1350. Located in Princeton, Indiana. I need to know more about that Superman in the back.

Harry Potter lighted display used at Garden Interludes. Great for kid's bedroom. I have never seen a Harry Potter movie, but this looks pretty cool.

Elf Costume | Santa Costume

I just have so many questions...Why is it outside? Does the fake head come with it?

Ritter 104 Exam Table $75

Very good condition. Electrical outlets work Plenty of storage.

This is certainly in the running for the weirdest item that I've ever seen on marketplace.

Repainted. Does not work. So, this is purely for decoration I guess?

