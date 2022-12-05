Yes, You Really Can Stay in This Sweet Lewistown, Illinois Silo

How fond are you of silos? If you grew up in a rural area in Missouri or Illinois, there's a good chance that you've seen many in your lifetime. However, I doubt you've ever seen a silo that has been modernized like this one near Lewistown, Illinois which you can really stay in.

I found this rustic silo home on Airbnb and it looks like it's maybe a brand new listing near Lewistown, Illinois. Here's a snippet from super host Joe on what's offered here:

Rustic, unique and beautiful…the loft upstairs is not enclosed but rather open to below. There is a half wall/railing for privacy and safety. Three single beds are upstairs for sleeping as well as a very comfortable and high quality queen mattress folding out from the sofa downstairs...including a full kitchen and a large 2-person shower.

Check out the pics of this unique staycation option.

So far there are only 3 reviews which were all from November of 2022 leading me to believe this has just been listed and all are 5 out of 5 stars so far. The cost to stay here as of this writing is only $78 a night according to Airbnb. Not bad for being able to tell your friends and family that you slept in an Illinois silo.

