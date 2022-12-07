There's a new $1400 Stimulus Check that will go out to nine million homes across America, $2800 for couples. IRSGOV

New year, new bills...There will me 9 million Americans that will receive a stimulus check of $1400, so this might help things out a bit!

So here's the deal, the IRS will be sending out $1400 checks to around 9 million folks. If you are a taxpayer that DOESN'T file a federal income tax return because you don't make enough to file, and with that you didn't receive one or more of the past stimulus checks...you're in.

If you are a single federal income tax filer making less than $12,550, OR couples making less than $25,100.

This new stimulus check will affect individuals across the country that receive Social Security. But others are eligible as well. Want to find out if you are eligible for this payment, CLICK HERE. Otherwise you will receive a letter in the mail about this stimulus check.

Again, it's $1400 for individuals that made less than $12,500 and couples that make less than $25,000.

"We don't want people to overlook these tax credits, and the letters will remind people of their potential eligibility and steps they can take, we encourage people who haven't filed a tax return yet for 2021 to review these options. Even if they aren't required to file a tax return, they may still qualify for several important credits." - IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig

