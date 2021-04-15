Downtown Evansville Restaurant Temporarily Closes Its Doors

One local restaurant in Downtown Evansville has announced that they will be temporarily halting their day-to-day operations.

The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on many industries but the restaurant business is one that has been especially hard hit. If you have dined out since the restrictions have begun to loosen up, you've likely noticed that many restaurants seem to be understaffed. You aren't imagining that either.

I've seen several posts from local restaurants and restaurant owners talking about how they are understaffed or working with a smaller than usual crew. For many, the staff they do employ have either been out sick battling Covid-19 themselves or are overworked from picking up the slack of their sick coworkers. The pandemic has been hard for everyone.

Unfortunately, that's leading some restaurants to make tough decisions. Arazu on Main, located at 415 Main Street in Evansville just announced on their Facebook page that they will be closing their day-to-day operations for the time being and they attribute that closer to a lack of employees. They say that they know how hard it is to hire right now but promise to continue doing everything they can to open up their dining room again soon.

We know that hiring is difficult right now and we are not the only business effected by this, but we will continue to work on getting more employees in the door and hopefully be back to full service in the near future.

And while the popular lunch and dinner stop won't be serving meals to the general public, they will still be hosting private parties and events.

