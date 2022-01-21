Evansville’s Very First Chinese Restaurant Closing Its Doors
A longstanding fixture on Main Street in downtown Evansville, the city's first Chinese restaurant is closing its doors.
According to a Facebook post from Downtown Evansville, the owners of Shing-Lee have sold the restaurant. Downtown Evansville says that after more than 50 years, it will be closing its doors by the end of the week.
Shing-Lee first opened its doors 215 Main Street in 1971. However, the restaurant did have to close its doors for a brief period of time after a vacant building next door down caught fire in 2016. That fire resulted in the closing of Twilight Bistro, which was located on the other side of the building that caught fire. Shing-Lee was able to reopen its doors in 2018.
Downtown Evansville went on to thank the owners of Shing-Lee for being a part of the downtown landscape for so many years.
Thank you to Frankie and Ling and all of their employees for all of the delicious memories served up through the years! You will be missed.
Although the restaurant has been sold to new owners, there is no word yet on whether another restaurant will be opened up in its place or if the building will take on some other use in the future. It seems we will have to wait and see what the future holds for 215 Main Street. In the meantime, if you'll excuse us, we're going to start looking for a new favorite Chinese restaurant.
