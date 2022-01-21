We Need This Home Goods Store By Dollar General In Evansville

There's a new retail store owned by Dollar General that would be a huge hit if they opened a location in Evansville.

We all know people in our life that loves shopping for home decor, seasonal items, crafts, and other home goods. There are several places in Evansville that offer these items such as Hobby Lobby, Home Goods, At Home, Michael's, and more. However, there is another option out there that has yet to make its way to Evansville, but it should!

Get our free mobile app

Last year, Dollar General announced that they would be opening a new line of retail stores called "pOpshelf". The new retail store has around 45 locations nationwide, with the closest ones to Evansville located around Nashville, Tennessee. What is pOpshelf? According to a press release:

This new store aims to engage customers with a fun, affordable and stress-free shopping experience where they can find on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, party goods, entertaining needs and much more—with approximately 95 percent of items priced at $5 or less!

Evansville is ever-growing and I feel like this would make for another great addition to the Promenade area on Burkhardt Road. I think we all know so many people (maybe even yourself) who would frequent pOpshelf way too much if we had a location in Evansville. The company plans to open and operate up to a total of approximately 1,000 stores by the 2025 fiscal year-end, including approximately 100 additional stores in 2022. So, who do we need to talk to about adding Evansville to that list of stores?

Check out a little sample of what pOpshelf has to offer in the gallery below:

Check Out Dollar General's New Home Goods Store, pOpshelf There's a new retail store owned by Dollar General that would be a huge hit if they opened a location in Evansville.

25 Businesses That Should Come To Evansville In 2022 Evansville is constantly growing. How would you like to see any of these businesses make their way into the area this year?

SEE: 11 Unique Attractions You'll Only Find in Indiana

Evansville Area Experience Gift Ideas Here are some ideas of experiences from around the Tri-State that make great gifts: